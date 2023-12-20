20.12.2023 15:00:00

United Bancorporation of Alabama announces semiannual dividend

ATMORE, Ala., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB), parent company of United Bank, Town-Country United Bank and UB Community Development, has announced a semiannual dividend of $0.35 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on or near January 22, 2024 to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2023. 

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB) is a $1.4 billion financial holding company primarily serving Southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida. United is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), which recognizes its commitment to stimulating economic development in underserved communities. United Bank operates 21 locations across five counties. Town-Country United Bank serves Wilcox County and its surrounding counties. UB Community Development focuses on economic and community development through its New Markets Tax Credits, affordable housing and community facilities programs. For complete quarterly reporting, visit our investor relations tab at www.UnitedBank.com. Member FDIC.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-bancorporation-of-alabama-announces-semiannual-dividend-302019641.html

SOURCE United Bancorporation

