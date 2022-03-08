United Bank Announces New President

Richard M. Adams, Chairman of the Board of United Bank ("United”), announced the Board’s approval of the promotion of Julie R. Gurtis to President effective April 1, 2022.

Julie Gurtis currently serves as United’s EVP and Chief Commercial Banking Officer. In addition to managing Commercial Lending, she is responsible for overseeing Commercial Services, Business Banking, Loan Administration, Sales Management, and Marketing. Her 31-year career at United has included roles as Commercial Lender, Market President, and Regional President. Ms. Gurtis previously served on boards with Charleston Area Alliance, YWCA Charleston, and West Virginia Symphony. She currently serves as Treasurer on the Board of West Virginia Independent Colleges and Universities. Ms. Gurtis earned a degree in Finance from West Virginia University. She and her spouse, Andy, reside in Morgantown, WV. They have three children, a daughter-in-law and one granddaughter.

Michael P. Fitzgerald, United’s President, will become Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. He will continue to focus on business development and client relationships. Prior to joining United, Fitzgerald was the Founder, Chairman, President & CEO of Bank of Georgetown, Washington, D.C., which was acquired by United in 2016. Mr. Fitzgerald will continue to serve on the Board of Directors of United Bankshares, Inc., and as Chairman of United’s Board Trust Committee. He and his spouse, Eileen, have two daughters and sons-in law, as well as two granddaughters.

As of December 31, 2021, United Bankshares, Inc. ("UBSI”) had consolidated assets of approximately $29.3 billion. UBSI is the parent company of United Bank which comprises nearly 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".

