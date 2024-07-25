|
25.07.2024 14:19:41
United Bankshares Q2 Net Income Rises
(RTTNews) - United Bankshares (UBSI) reported second quarter earnings of $96.5 million, or $0.71 per share compared to $92.5 million, or $0.68 per share, a year ago. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.64, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Net interest income for the second quarter was $225.7 million, decreased by less than 1%, from the second quarter of 2023. Tax-equivalent net interest income was $226.6 million, decreased less than 1%, from prior year. Noninterest income was $30.2 million, a decrease of 14%. Analysts on average had estimated $255.55 million in revenue.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!