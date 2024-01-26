United Bankshares Q4 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) reported fourth quarter earnings of $79.4 million, or $0.59 per share, compared to earnings of $99.8 million, or $0.74 per share, a year ago. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.65, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income declined to $229.69 million from $249.40 million, prior year. Noninterest income was $33.67 million compared to $30.88 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $259.09 million in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.