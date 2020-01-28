UNITED COLLECTIVE Hires New Digital Talent To Bolster Its Creative Department

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications group UNITED COLLECTIVE today announced that seasoned digital and creative executives Francisco "Pakko" De La Torre and Santos Enriquez, have joined the collective as Associate Creative Director and Art Director, respectively. With the new hires, UNITED COLLECTIVE continues to expand creative capabilities and services and furthers its goal of helping brands drive growth through culturally attuned and creatively driven solutions to better engage with today's digital savvy consumer. De La Torre and Enriquez will report to Harvey Marco, the firm's Chief Creative Officer.

"Both Pakko and Santos are enormously talented," said Harvey Marco, Chief Creative Officer of UNITED COLLECTIVE. "They come from diverse backgrounds, understand the pace and have the ability to move fast without compromising creative integrity. They're multi-faceted from a talent standpoint and equally diverse."

The UNITED COLLECTIVE is a modern-day agency poised to deliver bespoke and fully integrated programs unique to each client's challenges. Encompassing full-service creative advertising agency GALLEGOS United at the center, digital agency CANVAS United, public relations and experiential firm ROX United, business planning consultancy POLY United, and content creation and post production offering LUNA United, UNITED COLLECTIVE was formed to help brands capitalize on today's evolving consumer landscape. Each of the companies within the communications group bring creativity in service to client growth, within their disciplines respectively or as a group.

In their new roles, De La Torre and Enriquez will work across the group's agencies in both the New York and California offices to provide custom curated, digital creative solutions to drive growth for clients; including, Comcast, Crunch Fitness, California Milk Processor Board (got milk?), Chick-fil-A and newly secured, Travelpro to name a few.

A digitally-focused creative with 15 years of experience in creative direction, social media, rapid prototyping and management, De La Torre, joins the UNITED COLLECTIVE after serving as Partner, Digital & Augmented Reality Director at Nucl3ar. Previously, he worked at global ad agencies and digital production companies such as Deutsch, Juxt Interactive, Ogilvy & Mather, TBWA/Chiat/Day and Saatchi & Saatchi. Over the course of his career, he has led digital campaign work for many brands such as WIX.com, Starbucks, Nike, Netflix, Western Digital, Taco Bell and Disney; as well as, Toyota, Volkswagen and Nissan.

Enriquez, an experienced digital art director and senior visual designer, has developed digital innovation initiatives at Pure Growth Consulting and Cap Gemini. He has led several branding projects, from website redesign and package development to e-commerce design and photography art direction for a wide array of high-profile consumer brands such as Selsun Blue, ABI, Colgate, Godiva, Blink Fitness, Unisom and Dunkin Donuts.

About UNITED COLLECTIVE

UNITED COLLECTIVE is creative communications group with the capability and foresight for the rapidly shifting consumer landscape and the acculturated sensibilities to successfully help brands achieve exponential success. A modern collective of creative, smart, technologically savvy and culturally attuned specialists working independently and in partnership across multiple disciplines, UNITED COLLECTIVE aims to be the most culturally attuned creative company in the U.S. For more information, visit unitedcollective.com .

