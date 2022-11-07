United Customers Can Grab-and-Go at New Airport Club in Denver

United Club FlySM offers a convenient option for busy travelers who want a high-quality coffee, beverage or snack en route to their flight

New concept offers an easy solution for the more than 54% of airline club and lounge visitors who like to take food or drinks to-go¹

New club coincides with the opening of the Concourse B expansion at Denver International Airport and offers a premium takeaway option to the more than 2/3 of United customers who connect in Denver to other cities

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United today announced it opened a new club concept at Denver International Airport designed for busy travelers who want to grab a snack, beverage or barista-made coffee on the way to their flight. United Club FlySM is a first-of-its-kind concept for a U.S. airline and gives a guilt-free option to the more than half of airport club and lounge visitors who like to take snacks to go1. This new format comes on the heels of United opening new club locations in Newark Liberty International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and reflects the airline's larger ambitions to create a bespoke club experience that meets the unique needs of travelers across its network.

"United Club Fly is all about elevated convenience. We know there are times when our members are in a hurry and use our clubs to sneak a quick drink or snack, so we've created this new format to make it easy for them to do that without sacrificing an upscale club environment," said Marketing & Loyalty VP and MileagePlus President, Luc Bondar. "In Denver, more than two-thirds of our customers are connecting to other places, making it the ideal city to introduce this concept."

The new club occupies a smaller footprint than a traditional United Club, and it's conveniently located on a highly visible corner of the new Concourse B-East expansion. The market-style club features a variety of non-alcoholic drinks, premium snacks and even a place to order a favorite barista-made coffee beverage.

Here's how United Club Fly works:

Scan to enter: Self-scan your boarding pass at the automated entry gates.

Self-scan your boarding pass at the automated entry gates. Select a snack…or two: Choose from a selection of premium food options curated with an on-the-go flyer in-mind, such as sandwiches, salads and wraps, yogurt, vegetables, fruit and more.

Choose from a selection of premium food options curated with an on-the-go flyer in-mind, such as sandwiches, salads and wraps, yogurt, vegetables, fruit and more. Order a barista-crafted coffee: Skip infamously long airport coffee lines and instead get your caffeine fix at the club's full-service coffee bar, serving hand-crafted coffee beverages brewed with illy coffee blend.

Skip infamously long airport coffee lines and instead get your caffeine fix at the club's full-service coffee bar, serving hand-crafted coffee beverages brewed with illy coffee blend. Self-service beverage counter: Find your favorite nonalcoholic beverages, including sparkling water, soft drinks, iced tea, juices and more. A reusable water bottle filling station is also available.

Find your favorite nonalcoholic beverages, including sparkling water, soft drinks, iced tea, juices and more. A reusable water bottle filling station is also available. Skip checkout lines: Simply take the few items you've selected and walk out the exit turnstile – nothing more is needed.

As part of United's ongoing commitment to renovate and introduce new United Club locations throughout its network and provide a more modern United brand experience, United Club Fly in Denver presents a contemporary design that celebrates the region – a proud United hub for more than 30 years. The ski lodge-inspired space includes art and furnishings sourced from local artists and companies. The air carrier plans to collaborate with additional local businesses in the future to feature unique, seasonal items throughout the year.

United Club members, travelers in premium cabins flying internationally and United Club one-time pass holders will have access to United Club Fly. For photos and video of United Club Fly, visit here, and for more information on United Club locations and how to visit one, go to united.com/unitedclub.

1Based on a survey conducted with United MileagePlus® members who have flown in the past 12 months via United x C Space panel.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." From our U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers. United is bringing back our customers' favorite destinations and adding new ones on its way to becoming the world's best airline. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-customers-can-grab-and-go-at-new-airport-club-in-denver-301669645.html

SOURCE United Airlines