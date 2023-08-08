United Digestive Announces Artificial Intelligence System for Enhanced Colonoscopy Screenings

Becomes First National GI Platform to offer AI technology in every managed ASC

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Digestive now offers patients receiving a colonoscopy an enhanced screening by GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module. The GI Genius™ module uses advanced AI software to highlight suspicious polyps with a visual marker in real-time—serving as the gastroenterologist's ever-vigilant second observer. It is a powerful new ally in the fight against colorectal cancer.

United Digestive is committed to investing in new technologies that improve patient outcomes. It is also uniquely positioned to improve all aspects of patient care with its integrated model, which spans 22 ambulatory surgery centers in Georgia and Florida. According to Dr. John Suh, Chief Medical Officer of United Digestive, "GI Genius™ is a game-changer in the field of colonoscopy screenings. By leveraging the power of AI, we are enhancing our ability to detect polyps and ultimately save lives. This advanced technology reinforces UD's commitment to providing the highest standard of care to our patients."

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 62 clinics, 22 ASCs, and 300 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

