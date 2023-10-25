United Digestive ASCs Earn Top Recognition on Newsweek's 'Best Of' List

Barkley Surgicenter, Southern Crescent Endoscopy Clinch Top Honors in Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2024 Ranking

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Digestive proudly announces that two of its ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) have secured a spot on Newsweek's America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2024 ranking. For the fourth consecutive year, Newsweek has created this list to help readers make more knowledgeable choices among the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the U.S. The 2024 Newsweek 'Best Of' list is a rigorous evaluation of ASCs nationwide, acknowledging standout performers through a meticulous assessment of care quality, performance metrics, and peer recommendations.

The two United Digestive centers on the list are:

Barkley Surgicenter, Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida

Southern Crescent Endoscopy Center, Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates

These centers are focused on providing surgical services to patients who do not require hospitalization, with a projected service duration of less than 24 hours after admission.

"We are delighted to see our ASCs earn their well-deserved spots on Newsweek's 'Best of' list," said Neal C. Patel, MD, President of United Digestive. "This achievement underscores our commitment to providing best-in-class GI care and is a testament to the dedication and tireless efforts of our providers and clinical operations team."

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to allow them to focus on providing the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with 21 ASCs and over 200 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Contact:

Lance Wagner

Director, Marketing & Communication

lance.wagner@uniteddigestive.com

404-888-7575 x1130

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-digestive-ascs-earn-top-recognition-on-newsweeks-best-of-list-301966885.html

SOURCE United Digestive