United Heritage Credit Union Website Named Top 10

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Heritage Credit Union is excited to announce that they have been named one of Kentico's Top 10 Websites for November 2019.

UHCU's website is included in this exclusive list because of improvements that make the website easier to use and faster than ever! Kentico provides cutting-edge web services worldwide for outstanding companies such as Mazda, Gibson Guitars and Twinings Tea. The improved website provides decreased loading time and increased ease of use for loan applications. "The new site has a strong focus on structured, reusable content," according to Kentico.

"Improving the digital user experience is one of our highest priorities," said Kevin Farley, UHCU's AVP of Digital & Brand Experience. "Our website has to be more accessible than our physical locations as our anywhere, anytime branch and this award solidifies the work we've done to bring that commitment to life."

Kentico serves more than 25,000 websites and helps customers create web content suited to individual industry needs. UHCU was one of only two financial institutions to be honored. Other industries represented include manufacturing, distribution and travel. Finalists came from as far as Ireland, Belgium and Italy.

The Credit Union was established in 1957 and 61 years later serves communities within the Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Hays, Lee, Milam, Travis, Williamson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt, Wood counties as well as those that live in the rest of Texas through TXCC membership. United Heritage has over $1 billion in assets, more than 64,000 members and 12 locations. United Heritage is a full-service financial institution whose vision is "To Be the Financial Institution of Choice." Through innovative technology, exemplary service standards and competitive products, United Heritage continues to be a strong force in the credit union industry. Federally Insured by NCUA. uhcu.org

