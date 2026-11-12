United Internet 9-month Operating EBIT Climbs; Confirms FY26 Positive Outlook

(RTTNews) - Germany's United Internet AG (UTDI.DE) reported Thursday higher operating EBIT and Operating EBITDA, key earnings metrics, in the first nine months of 2026, benefited by higher sales. Further, the firm maintained its positive outlook for fiscal 2026.

In the nine- month period, operating EBIT climbed 25.4 percent to 555.7 million euros from last year's 443.2 million euros.

In addition to higher EBITDA, the strong increase in operating EBIT was due to lower depreciation and amortization.

Earnings on a reported basis in the latest third quarter were impacted by one-off expenses totaling 61.3 million euros from transformation and restructuring programs at 1&1 Versatel and IONOS.

Operating EBITDA for the nine months improved 10 percent to 1.063 billion euros from 966.4 million euros a year earlier.

Consolidated sales of United Internet rose 3.0 percent to 4.638 billion from 4.502 billion last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, United Internet continues to expect an increase in sales to around 6.25 billion euros from last year's 6.104 billion euros, as well as an increase in operating EBITDA to around 1.45 billion euros from 1.282 billion euros a year ago.

Cash capex is still expected to amount to 600 million euros to 650 million euros from 730.8 million euros last year.

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