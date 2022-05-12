|
12.05.2022 08:33:41
United Internet Q1 Net Income Declines; Sales Up 3.7%
(RTTNews) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) reported that its first quarter operating earnings per share fell by 5.2%, to 0.55 euros from 0.58 euros, prior year. Operating EPS before PPA declined by 4.4% to 0.65 euros from 0.68 euros. Looking forward, the company confirmed its guidance for 2022.
First quarter EBITDA rose by 5.5% to 329.2 million euros. Net income to shareholders declined to 102.14 million euros from 126.95 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share fell by 5.2% to 0.55 euros.
Sales grew by 3.7% in the first quarter of 2022 to 1.44 billion euros. The total number of fee-based customer contracts increased by a further 170,000 to 26.85 million contracts.
The company continues to expect an increase in consolidated sales for the year as a whole to approximately 5.85 billion euros. EBITDA is likely to be on a par with 2021, the company noted.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung nach Vortagesverlusten: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel mit klarem Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Handelswoche deutlich höher. Auch die amerikanischen Börsen zeigen nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten zum Wochenausklang stark.