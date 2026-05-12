United Internet Q1 Profit From Cont. Opens Climbs; Back Positive View For FY26

(RTTNews) - Germany's United Internet AG (UTDI.DE) reported Tuesday higher earnings per share from continued operations in its first quarter, with growth in sales and contracts. Further, the Internet services company maintained positive outlook for fiscal 2026.

In the first quarter, earnings per share from continued operations climbed 44 percent to 0.36 euro from last year's 0.25 euro.

EBIT increased 15.6 percent to 166.9 million euros from 144.4 million euros a year ago. EBITDA grew 2.4 percent to 331.9 million euros from 324.0 million last year.

The increase was due to an overall decline in depreciation and amortization. Increased amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property, plant and equipment were offset by lower PPA amortization, the company noted.

Consolidated sales increased 2.5 percent to 1.55 billion euros in the first quarter of 2026 from last year's 1.51 billion euros.

The number of fee-based customer contracts was raised by 380,000 contracts from last year to 30.1 million contracts.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, United Internet continues to expect an increase in consolidated sales to around 6.25 billion euros from last year's 6.104 billion euros. EBITDA is still projected to increase to around 1.45 billion euros from prior year's 1.282 billion euros.

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