05.09.2023 22:00:00
United Internet to be included in MDAX
(Zug, 5 September 2023) - STOXX Ltd. has announced the new composition of the DAX index family. All changes will become effective on 18 September 2023. According to the „Guide to the DAX Equity Indices“, the scheduled index review in September includes the Regular Exit, Regular Entry, Fast Exit, and Fast Entry rules. The following changes will be made: MDAX: Addition Deletion United Internet AG Krones AGSDAX: Addition Deletion thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA United Internet AG IONOS Group SE Basler AGTecDAX: Addition Deletion Energiekontor AG Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AGDAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX represent the largest companies (by free float market capitalization) on the Regulated Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which meet the basic criteria as defined in the rulebook. The indices are reviewed every three months. The next scheduled index review of the DAX index family is 5 December 2023. DAX®, MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of Qontigo Index GmbH.Media contact:Andreas v. Brevern andreas.von.brevern@deutsche-boerse.com+49 69 2 11 14284About STOXX STOXX® and DAX® indices comprise a global and comprehensive family of more than 16,500 strictly rules-based and transparent indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO STOXX 50®, STOXX® Europe 600 and DAX®, the portfolio of index solutions consists of total market, benchmark, blue-chip, sustainability, thematic and factor-based indices covering a complete set of world, regional and country markets.STOXX and DAX indices are licensed to more than 550 companies around the world for benchmarking purposes and as underlyings for ETFs, futures and options, structured products, and passively managed investment funds.STOXX Ltd., part of Deutsche Boerse Group, is the administrator of the STOXX and DAX indices under the European Benchmark Regulation.Legal disclaimer:STOXX Ltd., Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers do not make any warranties or representations, express or implied, with respect to the timeliness, sequence, accuracy, completeness, currentness, merchantability, quality or fitness for any particular purpose of its index data and exclude any liability in connection therewith. STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers are not providing investment advice through the publication of indices or in connection therewith. In particular, the inclusion of a company in an index, its weighting, or the exclusion of a company from an index, does not in any way reflect an opinion of STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers on the merits of that company. Financial instruments based on the STOXX® indices, DAX® indices or on any other indices supported by STOXX are in no way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG
