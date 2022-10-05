United Kingdom Department for Education Pledges up to £4,800,000 to Fund Coding Boot Camps with edX

Funding is part of the Skills for Life initiative, finding training, support, and advice for English learners

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and LONDON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- edX, the global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced a partnership with the United Kingdom Department for Education (DfE) to fund 1,200 seats for a fully online Skills Bootcamp in front-end web development. The boot camp is part of the DfE's Skills for Life initiative, focused on investing in lifelong learning and skills training. Applications for the boot camps can now be submitted at SkillsForLife.edX.org .

Skills for Life offers a variety of in-person and online training programs that aim to give UK residents the skills they need to succeed in the job they want at any age or stage of their career journey. As a Skills Bootcamp training provider, edX, through its affiliate Trilogy Education Services, will provide qualified learners access to a 16-week, fully online program taught by industry professionals. The boot camp provides instruction in application programming interfaces (APIs), user experience design, and building and deploying modern web applications. Through a series of hands-on activities and immersive projects, learners will also gain experience with industry-standard programming practices — including agile development, version control, and technical project management.

All boot camp participants will have access to edX's Career Engagement Network, which provides comprehensive career services, including one-on-one coaching, resume templates and reviews, interview preparation toolkits, workshops, virtual events, and career fairs with leading employers. The education and career support available to learners aligns with Skills for Life's focus on not only providing training, but also supporting participants in finding a job and pursuing a meaningful career.

The DfE is also funding an additional 120 seats for West Midlands residents to enroll in the University of Birmingham's Skills Bootcamp in front-end web development & UX. Through its partnership with edX, the university has already upskilled over 150 learners in coding and data analytics since 2019, helping diversify the talent pipeline in one of the UK's fastest-growing tech sectors .

"We are honored to work with the Department for Education and University of Birmingham to provide accessible, high-quality online programs that can help unlock the potential of the United Kingdom's workforce," said Anant Agarwal, edX founder and chief platform officer at 2U. "Today, there is a huge divide between the skills working adults have and the skills employers need. This public-private partnership is giving UK residents an unprecedented opportunity to learn market-relevant technology skills at no cost, creating new pathways to rewarding careers in the digital economy, and expanding opportunity to citizens at any stage of life."

For more information on the Skills Bootcamp, and to apply for the program, visit SkillsForLife.edX.org .

About edX

edX is the education movement for restless learners and a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU). Together with the majority of the world's top-ranked universities and industry-leading companies, we bring our community of over 45 million learners world-class education to support them at every stage of their lives and careers, from free courses to full degrees. And we're not stopping there — we're relentlessly pursuing our vision of a world where every learner can access education to unlock their potential, without the barriers of cost or location. Learn more at edX.org .

