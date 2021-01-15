United Kingdom Parcels Market Report 2020-2024 - International Internet Retail Sales is Expected to Continue to be Faster than Domestic Sales

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Parcels Market Insight Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reviews the UK parcels market encompassing the business-to-business, business-to-consumer and consumer/small business consigned segments. Having been refined, extended and improved over the last 14 years, it is the leading survey of the UK parcels market, used by many carriers, and other parties with interests in the industry.



The report provides historical market size figures in value and volume terms from 2011-2019. The forecast (also in value and volume) runs from 2020-2024.



The publisher also carry out an in-depth analysis of the relevant drivers of industry growth - in particular the macroeconomic environment, retail sales and home shopping - setting out historical trends and available forecasts.



The competitive landscape section compares the operating models, strategies and performance of all the national parcels networks. It also evaluates new entrants to the market, such as brokers, parcel shop and locker networks and cross-border B2C specialists.



The report is intended for parcels carriers themselves, users of their services, partners, investors, banks, analysts, consultants and other parties with interests in the sector.



Key Topics Covered:



Contents

Parcels market

The parcels market includes next day or deferred delivery of parcels from around 0.75-40kg in weight

Key features of the market include high operational gearing, low capital intensity, scale economies arising from consolidation and low customer retention

B2B, B2C and C2X segments have converged but retain distinct characteristics

Franchised models are receding but other forms of outsourcing are widespread

The last mile for home delivery remains both a challenge and an area of innovation

Market size, growth and segmentation

Actual vs forecast

The publisher's market size estimate is based on company revenues

Non-parcel activities of the main networks have been excluded and parcels activities of other operators have been included

The market has grown strongly since 2013

Figures from Ofcom support the publisher's views of market size and growth

The B2B, B2C and C2X segments are impacted by different drivers hence have grown at different rates

The market is often segmented by speed of delivery, type of item and international/domestic delivery

Consumers are increasingly opting for premium delivery services

Growth of internet retail is supporting the shift towards more deferred/economy deliveries, although the picture is more complex

Domestic deliveries account for the majority of the market

Larger/heavier items are not compatible with highly automated parcels sortation processes

Volume trends

Price trends

Evidence supports lack of price increases

Market drivers

The main drivers of the parcels market are online shopping and the overall level of economic activity

Pricing is largely driven by competition

UK GDP growth slowed in the uncertainty around Brexit

B2B parcels has broadly tracked, but been lower than, movements in real GDP

Retail sales has continued to grow

Of the range of routes via which an online purchase can reach a consumer some, but not all, require a parcel delivery

Online retailing has grown considerably over the last decade.

Certain categories of online purchase do not lead to a parcel movement

The UK is a worldwide leader in internet shopping

International sales by UK e-retailers are growing more quickly than domestic sales

Average internet shopping transaction values have stopped falling

Rates of returns - which are not captured by e-commerce statistics - are (slowly) rising

Competitive landscape

UK parcels operators can be divided into several categories

The leading international groups have continued to gain share at the expense of UK-only players

There have been several long-term share movements over the last decade

The UK parcels market is now on the border between 'moderately concentrated' and 'competitive market'

The fastest growing companies have been the newer players, followed by DPD (and DPD Local), and Hermes

TNT and DX have seen falling revenue over the last 12 years while growth of DHL, UK Mail and Yodel has been modest

Estimated volumes by carrier

Differences in average revenue per parcel reflect carrier focus

Features of carrier business models underpin both segment focus and profitability

Revenue per depot by carrier

Revenue per employee by carrier

Tuffnells, Hermes and Amazon Logistics have business models which reflect the requirements of their respective niches

Having increased from 2011-16, margins have fallen back in the last couple of years

The overall industry picture masks some significant variations in profitability

Several of the more profitable companies have also been amongst the fastest-growing

Those with losses have specific factors explaining their performance

Carrier rankings suggest some winners - but care is needed in interpreting

Forecasts

The publisher's market forecast considers the three main segments (B2B, B2C and C2X) separately

GDP is expected to grow steadily and inflation to increase

The publisher's forecast is based on the B2B parcels segment maintaining its recent historical relationship with GDP growth

The publisher expect to see growth in retail sales continue at a similar rate

Forecasts for growth of click-and-collect

Growth in international internet retail sales is expected to continue to be faster than domestic sales

The publisher expect to see further growth in home delivery, but at a slowing rate

Market value forecast to 2023

Market volume and price forecasts to 2023

Risks to the forecast

Appendix



Companies Mentioned

UPS

DHL

TNT Express

UK Mail

FedEx

Parcelforce

Royal Mail

DX

Tuffnells

DPD

WN Direct

DPD Local

APC

Hermes

Yodel

P2P Mailing

Collect Plus

Parcel2Go

Amazon Logistics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ge08lr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-kingdom-parcels-market-report-2020-2024---international-internet-retail-sales-is-expected-to-continue-to-be-faster-than-domestic-sales-301209247.html

SOURCE Research and Markets