23.03.2023 12:07:00
United Launch Alliance Is For Sale: How Much Is It Worth?
It took nearly a decade, but it's starting to look like United Launch Alliance (ULA) might finally get sold this year.Earlier this month, Ars Technica reported that Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) are planning to sell their space launch joint venture ULA (possibly by way of one of the partners buying the other out), and that the sale will happen before the end of 2023. So far, neither Boeing nor Lockheed are commenting on the news. In fact, both companies issued identical statements declining to "comment on potential market rumors or speculation about financial activities." That fact alone was a little suspicious. It almost makes an investor suspect the companies huddled together and agreed on how to phrase their non-denial denial. In fact, I'm going to go ahead and take these statements as an unintentional confirmation that a ULA sale is in fact being considered, and ask the logical next question:Continue reading
