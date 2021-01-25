United Launches Industry-Exclusive Technology to Ease the Burden of COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today launched the "Travel-Ready Center" - a new, digital solution where customers can review COVID-19 entry requirements, find local testing options and upload any required testing and vaccination records for domestic and international travel, all in one place. United is the first airline to integrate all these features into its mobile app and website.

"While pre-travel testing and documentation are key to safely reopening global travel, we know it can be confusing for customers when they're preparing for a flight," said Linda Jojo, Executive Vice President for Technology and Chief Digital Officer, United. "Starting today, our 'Travel-Ready Center' gives customers a personalized, step-by-step guide of what is needed for their trip, a simple way to upload required documents and quickly get their boarding pass, fully integrated within our app and website."

In the weeks and months ahead, United will add more innovative, industry-first features to the Travel-Ready Center platform to make navigating evolving entry requirements even easier. United customers will soon be able to:

Schedule a COVID-19 test at one of more than 15,000 testing sites around the world, right from the app or website.

Access the recently launched "Agent on Demand", a United-exclusive feature that gives customers the ability to video chat live with a customer service agent to answer any questions about pre-travel requirements or documentation.

View details about visa requirements for the countries they plan to visit.

Customers with an active reservation can access the Travel-Ready Center through the "My Trips" section of the United App and on united.com. The Travel-Ready Center will provide tailored details on requirements for all travelers 18 and older on a customer's itinerary, with status indicators noting if they are travel-ready based on specific requirements each individual needs to meet in order to board their flight, including any additional requirements for connecting flights. Documents uploaded by a passenger will be reviewed by designated personnel for verification. The individual status indicators for each passenger will then note whether they are "travel ready" and they will be allowed to complete the check-in process. Customers should still plan to bring the physical documents to the airport in case further inspection is needed along their journey.

The Travel-Ready Center is just one of many new technologies the airline has introduced to create a safer and more efficient experience for customers. United recently redesigned its mobile app with new enhancements intended to make travel easier for people with visual disabilities, introduced Destination Travel Guide, which allows customers to filter and view destinations' COVID-19 related travel restrictions, and debuted a new chat function to give customers a contactless option to receive immediate access to information about cleaning and safety procedures.

This year, United made numerous enhancements to its business that improve the travel experience for its customers. The carrier eliminated most change fees, pledged to reduce its greenhouse gases 100% by 2050, teamed up with Clorox and the Cleveland Clinic to guide its cleaning and safety protocols as a part of United CleanPlus℠, extended MileagePlus® Premier® status to all customers through January 2022 and made earning status for the next two years easier for all MileagePlus members. United also announced this year that beginning in January, all customers will be able to fly standby on another flight to the same destination on the same day for free, and all MileagePlus Premier members will be able to confirm a new flight on the same day to the same destinations at check-in when space is available in the same fare class.

