United Microelectronics November Net Sales Climb

(RTTNews) - United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) reported Tuesday that its net sales for the month of November 2022 climbed 14.67 percent to NT$22.55 billion from last year's NT$19.66 billion.

For the year -to-date period from January 2022 to November 2022, net sales grew 33.74 percent to NT$257.76 billion from the previous year.