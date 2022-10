United Microelectronics Q3 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) reported that its third quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent increased to NT$27.00 billion from NT$17.46 billion, prior year. EPS was NT$2.19 compared to NT$1.43. Consolidated revenue was NT$75.39 billion, up 34.9% from last year.

Jason Wang, co-president of UMC, said, "In the third quarter, our results benefited from product mix optimization and a more favorable exchange rate, while fab capacity remained fully utilized. We believe our industry leading position in OLED display driver ICs will continue to drive growth for our 22/28nm technologies amid growing adoption of OLED panels in smartphones and other end devices."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.