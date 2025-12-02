United Natural Foods Aktie

United Natural Foods für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 903615 / ISIN: US9111631035

02.12.2025 13:36:22

United Natural Foods Affirms FY26 Outlook; Q1 Adj. EPS Tops View, But Revenues Miss

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on Tuesday, grocery wholesaler United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) affirmed its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026.

For the year, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $0.00 to $0.80 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.50 to $2.30 per share on net sales between $31.6 billion and $32.0 billion.

On average, nine analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.00 per share on net sales of $32.02 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said it network optimization is proceeding ahead of schedule, and the benefits of recent supply chain investments, coupled with process improvements, is enabling the company to strengthen service levels and increase throughput.

For the first quarter, the company reported a net loss attributable to the company of $4 million or $0.06 per share, narrower than $21 million or $0.35 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.56 per share, compared to $0.16 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues for the quarter edged down 0.4 percent to $7.84 billion from $7.87 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.40 per share on revenues of $7.91 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

United Natural Foods Inc. 30,05 -0,33% United Natural Foods Inc.

