United Natural Foods Boosts FY22 Adj. EPS, Net Sales Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) raised its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in the range of $3.75 to $4.00 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $4.65 to $4.90 per share on net sales between $28.8 billion and $29.1 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $4.60 to $4.90 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.20 per share on net sales between $28.2 billion and $28.7 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.16 per share on net sales of $28.66 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.