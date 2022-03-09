United Natural Foods Boosts FY22 EPS, Net Sales Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) raised its earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2022, while affirming adjusted earnings outlook.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in the range of $4.60 to $4.90 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.20 per share on net sales between $28.2 billion and $28.7 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.90 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.20 per share on net sales between $27.8 billion and $28.3 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.21 per share on net sales of $28.23 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.