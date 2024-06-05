05.06.2024 13:20:34

United Natural Foods Boosts FY24 Bottom Line Outlook, But Backs Net Sales - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) raised its adjusted bottom line results guidance for the full-year 2024, while maintaining annual net sales outlook.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects a loss in a range of $1.85 to $1.45 per share and adjusted results between a loss of $0.20 per share and earnings of $0.20 per share on net sales between $30.5 billion and $31.0 billion.

Previously, the company expected a loss in the range of $1.70 to $1.08 per share and adjusted results between a loss of $0.56 per share and earnings of $0.06 per share on net sales between $30.5 billion and $31.0 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.06 per share on net sales of $30.78 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

United Natural Foods Inc. 12,22 9,75% United Natural Foods Inc.

Nach EZB-Entscheid: ATX & DAX im Plus -- DAX knackt zeitweise 18.700-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street gespalten -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich zum Sitzungsstart aufwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Donnerstag keine großen Sprünge gemacht. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.

