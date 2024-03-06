06.03.2024 13:16:25

United Natural Foods Boosts FY24 Bottom Line Outlook, But Trims Net Sales - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) raised its bottom line results guidance for the full-year 2024, while trimming annual net sales outlook.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects a loss in a range of $1.70 to $1.08 per share and adjusted results between a loss of $0.56 per share and earnings of $0.06 per share. Previously, the company expected a loss in the range of $2.02 to $0.76 per share and adjusted results between a loss of $0.88 per share and earnings of $0.38 per share.

However, the company trimmed its net sales outlook between $30.5 billion and $31.0 billion from the prior guidance between $30.9 billion and $31.5 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.04 per share on net sales of $31.01 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

United Natural Foods Inc. 11,04 -19,18% United Natural Foods Inc.

