|
07.12.2022 16:56:14
United Natural Foods Declines 11% As Q1 Earnings Drop, Below Estimates
(RTTNews) - Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) are falling more than 11% Wednesday morning after the company's first-quarter earnings missed analysts' view.
Profit for the first quarter declined to $66 million or $1.07 per share from $76 million or $1.25 per share in the same quarter a yer ago.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.13 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.15 per share.
Net sales increased 7.6% year-on-year to $7.5 billion. The consensus estimate stood at $7.48 billion.
Looking forward, the company expects full-year net sales to be in the range of $29.8 billion-$30.4 billion.
Adjustd EPS for the year is expected between $4.85-$5.15.
Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $5.04 per hare on revenue of $30.17 billion for the year.
UNFI is at $40.28 currently. It has traded in the range of $32.90-$57.89 in the last 1 year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu United Natural Foods Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu United Natural Foods Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|United Natural Foods Inc.
|37,29
|-13,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerChinas Corona-Politik im Fokus: Wall Street schlussendlich in Grün -- ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsende uneinheitlich
Nach den deutlichen Verlusten der Vortage war am Donnerstag an den US-Börsen eine Erholung zu beobachten. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit wechselnden Vorzeichen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt am Nachmittag ins Plus drehen konnte. An den Börsen in Fernost waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen.