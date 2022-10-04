United Natural Foods Expands Northeast Distribution Center Network

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the "Company” or "UNFI”) today announced it has opened a 125,000 square foot refrigerated distribution center in Londonderry, NH, expanding the Company’s overall capacity and ability to deliver a leading selection of products to support customer growth across the northeast.

With the opening of its Londonderry, NH distribution center, UNFI continues to expand and optimize its distribution center network in its efforts to create an optimized, expansive, and high-quality food supply network, delivering for customers a robust national, regional, and local supplier portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)

The addition of the Londonderry facility will help UNFI expand its refrigerated capacity, relieve pressure at its Chesterfield, NH and Dayville, CT distribution centers, and help facilitate customer growth across the New England market, including the culinary business of one of its largest customers. UNFI continues to expand and optimize its distribution center network in its efforts to create an optimized, expansive, and high-quality food supply network, delivering for customers a robust national, regional, and local supplier portfolio. The facility completed its first outbound shipments to UNFI customers on Monday, October 3.

"The New England region is a vital and thriving marketplace and the opening of our new Londonderry facility acts as a complement to our other regional distribution centers enhancing our ability to deliver improved service levels for our customers,” said Mark Bushway, UNFI’s Chief Supply Chain Officer. "Londonderry strengthens our supply chain and helps deliver UNFI’s differentiated value proposition that helps our customers grow and thrive.”

UNFI currently has order selector and Class A driver job opportunities available at the Londonderry facility as well as across its entire network of 57 distribution centers. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at www.unfi.com/careers-home.

UNFI is North America's premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.

