United Natural Foods Initiates FY25 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects a loss in a range of $0.65 to $0.05 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.20 to $0.80 per share on net sales between $30.3 billion and $30.8 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.57 per share on net sales of $30.89 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

