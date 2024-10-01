|
01.10.2024 13:39:25
United Natural Foods Initiates FY25 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2025.
For fiscal 2024, the company now projects a loss in a range of $0.65 to $0.05 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.20 to $0.80 per share on net sales between $30.3 billion and $30.8 billion.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.57 per share on net sales of $30.89 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu United Natural Foods Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
30.09.24
|Ausblick: United Natural Foods gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
16.09.24
|Erste Schätzungen: United Natural Foods legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.06.24
|Ausblick: United Natural Foods stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)