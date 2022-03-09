United Natural Foods Q2 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - United Natural Foods (UNFI) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $66 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $59 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $7.42 billion from $6.90 billion last year.

United Natural Foods earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $66 Mln. vs. $59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.08 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q2): $7.42 Bln vs. $6.90 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 - $4.20 Full year revenue guidance: $28.2 - $28.7 Bln