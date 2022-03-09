09.03.2022 13:03:02

United Natural Foods Q2 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - United Natural Foods (UNFI) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $66 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $59 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $7.42 billion from $6.90 billion last year.

United Natural Foods earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $66 Mln. vs. $59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.08 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q2): $7.42 Bln vs. $6.90 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 - $4.20 Full year revenue guidance: $28.2 - $28.7 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu United Natural Foods Inc.mehr Nachrichten