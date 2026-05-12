United Natural Foods Aktie
WKN: 903615 / ISIN: US9111631035
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12.05.2026 19:03:11
United Natural Foods Stock Is Up 85%. One Investor Just Sold Out Completely
On May 12, 2026, Quantedge Capital disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold out of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI), liquidating about 88,000 shares in a trade estimated at $3.37 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 12, 2026, Quantedge Capital sold its entire United Natural Foods stake in the first quarter. The fund reduced its holdings by approximately 88,000 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $3.37 million based on the quarter’s average price. The position’s quarter-end value dropped by $2.96 million, a figure reflecting both trading and price changes.United Natural Foods is a leading distributor in the North American food distribution sector, with a focus on natural and organic products as well as conventional grocery offerings. The company leverages its extensive product assortment, private label brands, and integrated retail services to support a wide range of retail and foodservice customers. Scale, supply chain capabilities, and a diversified customer base position United Natural Foods as a key supplier in the evolving consumer defensive landscape.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu United Natural Foods Inc.
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09.03.26
|Ausblick: United Natural Foods präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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23.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: United Natural Foods stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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01.12.25
|Ausblick: United Natural Foods stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)