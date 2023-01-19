United Natural Foods to Showcase a Wide-Ranging, Innovative Portfolio of Products, Services, and Emerging Brands at Orlando Selling Show

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) ("UNFI”) today announced plans to host approximately 4,000 customers, suppliers, vendors, and emerging brands at its Spring and Summer Show taking place Feb. 7-8 in Orlando, Fla. The show, which kicks off the first of UNFI’s four major selling shows in 2023, provides attendees the opportunity to meet with experts across natural, GM/HBC, meat, seafood, produce, and bakery and deli departments to take advantage of unique deals, view what’s trending in the New Product Showcase, and network with a community of industry experts.

"Our selling shows are a great way for our customers to discover new products and trends that extend their reach and relevance with shoppers, and in return, help them drive sustainable growth and a competitive edge in the marketplace. Simultaneously, our selling shows create a compelling experience for our suppliers to make connections and lasting relationships with a broad network of retailers looking to motivate shoppers with an on-trend portfolio of products,” said Jillian D’Elia, senior director of event strategy at UNFI. "Throughout the 170,000 square feet of show floor space, retailers and suppliers can find the right selection of products, prices, and people to help them optimize the spring and summer seasons.”

Excitement Builds for New Products

Consumers are constantly looking for new products to change up their culinary creations and throughout the duration of the Orlando selling show, attendees have an opportunity to view what’s hot and trending in the New Product Showcase. The showcase spotlights over 30 participating suppliers featuring more than 50 new products across grocery, frozen, chill, and bakery and deli categories.

Professional Services to Share New and Innovative Solutions

With a customizable suite of business solutions, UNFI Professional Services helps independent grocery retailers succeed by increasing sales, decreasing costs, and enhancing their customer experience. During the UNFI Orlando show, Professional Services will spotlight several new and innovative solutions from electronic shelf labels and scan & go technologies to employee training tools, e-commerce programs, and specialty products that can help grocery retailers stand out from the competition.

The Power of Produce

Produce displays not only engage consumers with color and sweet smells the moment they walk through a retailer’s door, but they serve as a destination driver and sales builder. To celebrate the power of produce, UNFI is launching its annual Sumo Citrus display and sales contest following the Orlando show. Prizes will be awarded to participating retailers in the following three categories:

Best display incorporating UNFI provided promotional materials,

Highest sales increase in year-over-year by percentage, and

Highest sales increase year-over-year by volume.

Sumo citrus is one of the most popular seasonal produce releases. Interested retailers can connect with UNFI associates at booth 509 or by contacting their account manager.

UNFI Brands Continue to Meet Consumer Needs

Consumers continue to gravitate towards private label products as one way to stretch their food dollar during these uncertain economic times. With a private label portfolio of more than 5,000 quality products across 200 categories and 18 trusted brands, including Essential Everyday, Woodstock, Stone Ridge Creamy, and Culinary Circle, UNFI helps retailers connect consumers with the right products for their family. One UNFI brand, Wild Harvest, has a refreshed look, designed to modernize shelf appeal for the entry-level organic shopper and reposition the brand with a sharper focus on family, ease, and taste. Orlando show attendees can become more familiar with the updated branding and new packaging, which features the "Our Harvest Promise” seal and includes numerous product specific health callouts, such as gluten free and Non-GMO Project Verified, to reassure consumers they are choosing products they can trust. Over 70 percent of Wild Harvest products are Certified Organic.

Emerging Brands Kickoff Show Experience

The UNFI UpNext team discovers and mentors emerging entrepreneurs and brands, guiding their path to growth while granting UNFI customers access to a differentiated product mix. The night before the Orlando Show begins, the UpNext team will host its Pitch Slam event to help introduce emerging brands to UNFI retailers. During this show, Pitch Slam pits UpNext suppliers against each other in a friendly and fun elevator pitch competition where attendees can vote on their favorite presentation. The winning brand will be recognized on the show floor and receive a discounted booth at a future UNFI selling show.

UNFI customers or suppliers interested in registering for any of UNFI’s four major selling shows should visit https://www.unfishowcases.com/ or email events@unfi.com.

About UNFI

UNFI is North America's premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.

