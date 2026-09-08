United Natural Foods Aktie

United Natural Foods für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 903615 / ISIN: US9111631035

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08.09.2026 13:38:59

United Natural Foods Turns To Profit In Q4, Sees Higher FY27 Results; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Grocery wholesaler United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) reported Tuesday a profit in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's loss, despite a slight drop in net sales. Further, the company raised adjusted EBITDA outlook for fiscal 2027, and issued positive earnings and sales view.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were gaining around 3.5 percent, trading at $45.50.

In the fourth quarter, net income was $35 million, compared to prior year's net loss of $87 million. Earnings per share were $0.57, compared to net loss of $1.43 per share a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.69 for the fourth quarter, compared to adjusted loss per share of $0.11 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 48.3 percent to $172 million from $116 million in the prior year.

Net sales, meanwhile, decreased 0.7 percent to $7.642 billion from last year's $7.696 billion last year.

The latest quarter results included approximately 500 basis point impact from planned accretive optimization actions and a 150 basis point headwind from the completed unwind of short-term project work. The prior year's sales were impacted by a cybersecurity incident.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, the company projects net income of $105 million to $145 million, earnings per share of $1.70 to $2.30, and adjusted earnings per share of $3.00 to $3.50.

In fiscal 2026, net income was $84 million, earnings per share were $1.34, and adjusted earnings per share were $2.65.

Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be $730 million to $780 million. The company said the guidance reflects high single digit growth for Adjusted EBITDA; midpoint $25 million higher than guidance provided at December 2025 Investor Day. Further, the company expects net sales between $31.2 billion and $31.8 billion.

In the prior year, adjusted EBITDA was $701 million, and net sales were $31.152 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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