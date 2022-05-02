United Offers Free Spritz Cocktails on Flights to Italy

CHICAGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer, United will offer complimentary Spritz Society premium sparkling cocktails onboard select flights to Italy. These new, award-winning cocktails will be available on United's expanded seasonal flights between Chicago and Milan starting May 6 and the airline's summer flights between New York/Newark and Rome starting May 26. Customers can also purchase Spritz Society cocktails for $2 in the Chicago O'Hare and Newark United ClubSM locations during the first month they're available onboard from that airport.

Spritz drinks originated in the Veneto region of Italy in the late 1800's and have increased in popularity in recent years, with the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States reporting a year over year sales increase of 42.3% for premixed cocktails.

"Spritz cocktails have become synonymous with summer and offer a taste of Europe. Given the drink's origin, we thought what better place to serve them than on board our flights to Italy," said Luc Bondar, United Vice President of Marketing & Loyalty and President of MileagePlus. "Our customers are going to love everything about these festive cocktails, especially the taste – one of the reasons we chose Spritz Society is their focus on quality natural ingredients."

Spritz Society sparkling cocktails are made with just six ingredients or less in every can and include real white wine from grapes harvested in California. Available in four delicious flavors, including Blood Orange, Pineapple, Lemon and Grapefruit, each 8.4 oz can contains 6% ABV and 120 calories. During the United limited-time offer, Grapefruit will be available onboard and both Grapefruit and Blood Orange will be available in the United Club locations.

"We're excited to work with United to make Spritz Society available to their customers in select lounges and on two seasonal Italy routes," said Spritz Society Founder & CEO Ben Soffer. "Spritz Society puts a fun twist on the classic Italian cocktail and is made with real wine, real flavors, and real ingredients – it's the perfect beverage to enhance the Italian travel experience with United."

These drinks will only be available for a limited time when traveling with United:

Complimentary onboard two seasonal U.S. to Italy routes

routes May 6 – August 6 , Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) to Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP)

May 26 – August 26 , Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Rome Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport (FCO)

at United Club locations in two major U.S. airports May 6 – June 6 , Chicago O'Hare

May 26 – June 26 , Newark

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." From our U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers. United is bringing back our customers' favorite destinations and adding new ones on its way to becoming the world's best airline. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

About Spritz Society

Spritz Society was founded on the idea that taste matters—because life's too short for drinks you don't love. So we take real, recognizable ingredients and pack them into convenient sparkling cocktails you can take anywhere. Made with 100% real wine, real flavors, and real ingredients, each 8.4 oz. can contains 6% ABV and 120 calories. Learn more at spritzsociety.com and @spritz.

