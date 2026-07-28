United Parcel Service Aktie
WKN: 929198 / ISIN: US9113121068
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28.07.2026 12:20:52
United Parcel Service Inc. Q2 Income Drops
(RTTNews) - United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $604 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $1.283 billion, or $1.51 per share, last year.
Excluding items, United Parcel Service Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.495 billion or $1.76 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $22.834 billion from $21.221 billion last year.
United Parcel Service Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $604 Mln. vs. $1.283 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue: $22.834 Bln vs. $21.221 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.22 Full year revenue guidance: $ 91.2 B
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