United Parcel Service Inc. Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.791 billion, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $1.721 billion, or $2.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, United Parcel Service Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.029 billion or $2.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to $24.479 billion from $25.301 billion last year.

United Parcel Service Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.791 Bln. vs. $1.721 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.10 vs. $2.01 last year. -Revenue: $24.479 Bln vs. $25.301 Bln last year.