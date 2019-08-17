United® Real Estate Group Ranks as One of the Fastest-Growing Companies for the Fourth Time

DALLAS, August 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine, a national publication that focuses on growing companies, revealed this week that United Real Estate Group has once again made its Inc. 5000 list. This prestigious ranking lists the fastest-growing private companies in the United States each year. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the most important segment of the economy – America's independent entrepreneurs.

"The entire United organization is super excited to make Inc. magazine's list of fastest-growing companies again this year," said Dan Duffy, chief executive officer of United Real Estate Group. "Its amazing what a team of passionate and curious professionals can do when they are aligned around a common vision and a strong culture. Hats off to every single agent, broker, auctioneer and team member that made this possible."

United Real Estate Group is the parent company of United Real Estate, United Country Real Estate, United Country Auction Services, United Strategic Client Services, United Relocation & Referral Network and Enhanced Marketing Solutions. It is the leading fully-integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals globally. The Inc. 5000 list ranks companies according to their percentage growth of revenue over the last three years. United Real Estate Group grew 65-percent in revenue over the three year period.

According to Inc. Magazine, the 2019 Inc. 5000 list, has shown staggering growth compared with prior lists. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $237.7 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There is no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group, operating the United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate brands, addresses the unique markets they serve, rural and major metropolitan markets, with exclusive marketing, proprietary technology, training solutions, auction services, relocation and referral networks and strategic client services. Together the United brands support 600 offices and 7,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents with unique, comprehensive marketing programs that include the highest ranked and largest portfolios of specialty lifestyle property marketing websites, unequaled national print advertising, the largest internal real estate advertising agency, an extensive buyer database of more than 650,000 opt-in buyers and additional proprietary programs to advertise properties more broadly. No other real estate company has more experience and inventory to help you "Find Your Freedom." For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

