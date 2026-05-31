United Rentals Aktie
WKN: 911443 / ISIN: US9113631090
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31.05.2026 21:15:00
United Rentals: The Industrial Stock Workhorse I'd Happily Hold Through Any Market Crash
In an environment filled with artificial intelligence (AI) enthusiasm and palpable fear of missing out (FOMO), it pays to remember that some of the most basic business models can reward investors, too.Look at United Rentals (NYSE: URI). Over the past decade, this industrial stock returned 1,360%, beating the S&P 500 by a margin of better than 5-to-1. During that period, United Rentals trounced the broader industrial sector by more than 6x -- all while operating in a decidedly prosaic industry.United Rentals is an equipment leasing juggernaut. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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