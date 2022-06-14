|
14.06.2022 13:16:32
United Rentals' CFO Jessica Graziano Quits Names Interim Replacement
(RTTNews) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI), an equipment rental firm, said on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer Jessica Graziano will leave the company on July 29, to pursue another opportunity.
Subsequently, the company has named Ted Grace as finance chief on interim basis.
Grace joined United Rentals in 2016 as Vice President and Head of Investor Relations, and has been an integral leader across all aspects of the finance function during his tenure.
Grace will continue to be the primary investor contact as interim CFO and will serve in this dual role.
United Rentals also said that it has started a hunt for a suitable candidate to succeed Graziano.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu United Rentals Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu United Rentals Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|United Rentals Inc.
|247,00
|-1,55%