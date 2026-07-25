United Rentals Aktie
WKN: 911443 / ISIN: US9113631090
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25.07.2026 16:16:46
United Rentals CFO Sells Shares After Earnings Pop. Should Investors Follow?
William E. Grace, EVP, CFO at United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI), sold 1,500 shares of common stock on July 24, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($1,133.15); post-transaction value based on July 24, 2026 market close ($1,141.59).United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in North America with a market capitalization of $71.1 billion and TTM revenues of $16.8 billion, reflecting its dominant position in the fragmented rental and leasing services industry. The company leverages an extensive fleet of equipment, strategic geographic distribution across North America, and a diversified customer base to maintain competitive advantages in pricing power and service delivery. With 28,500 employees and a 30.43% one-year stock price appreciation, United Rentals demonstrates strong operational execution and capital allocation discipline in a cyclical yet structurally growing market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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