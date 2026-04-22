United Rentals Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - United Rentals Inc. (URI) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $531 million, or $8.43 per share. This compares with $518 million, or $7.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, United Rentals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $3.98 billion from $3.71 billion last year.

United Rentals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $531 Mln. vs. $518 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.43 vs. $7.91 last year. -Revenue: $3.98 Bln vs. $3.71 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 16.9 B To $ 17.4 B