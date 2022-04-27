27.04.2022 22:56:55

United Rentals, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $367 million, or $5.05 per share. This compares with $203 million, or $2.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, United Rentals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $2.52 billion from $2.06 billion last year.

United Rentals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $367 Mln. vs. $203 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.05 vs. $2.80 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.99 -Revenue (Q1): $2.52 Bln vs. $2.06 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $11.1 - $11.5 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu United Rentals Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu United Rentals Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

United Rentals Inc. 300,65 -1,04% United Rentals Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison schiebt an: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag sehr fest. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen