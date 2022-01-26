26.01.2022 22:33:20

United Rentals, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $481 million, or $6.61 per share. This compares with $297 million, or $4.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, United Rentals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.9% to $2.78 billion from $2.28 billion last year.

United Rentals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $481 Mln. vs. $297 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $6.61 vs. $4.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.72 -Revenue (Q4): $2.78 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.

