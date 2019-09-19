United Road Launches HAULLY™- A Logistics Technology Platform Created To Strengthen Third Party Carrier Relationships, Grow Business

ROMULUS, Mich., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Road, the largest provider of finished vehicle logistics in North America, today announced the launch of Haully, an innovative mobile-based logistics platform designed to make it easier and faster for third party carriers to find and book vehicle loads, including backhauls, in their preferred lanes 24/7/365. The proprietary platform, Haully.com , was built by United Road to strengthen relationships with its more than 4,500 valued third party carrier partners and grow United Road's business. United Road is slated to move upwards of four million vehicles in 2019.

"Haully is a win-win for third party carriers and United Road," said Mark Anderson, president and chief executive officer of United Road. "Haully connects carriers with desirable loads in preferred lanes across United Road's network of customers in the U.S. and Canada. The success of our valued third party carrier partners is a large part of United Road's success: it expands our capacity to meet our customer's needs for cars delivered safely, on time and damage-free. The bottom line is this: Haully is the best and easiest way for our third party carriers to find and haul vehicles."

United Road's team of car-hauling and IT experts built Haully based on what carriers said they needed. Among Haully's benefits are:

- Hassle-free mobile access to quality vehicle loads 24/7, without delay;

- Loads - including backhauls - in preferred lanes;

- Real-time notification of desirable loads, lanes based on carrier profiles;

- Less paperwork;

- Timely payment;

- Easy-to-use financial and tracking tools to help them grow their business and profits.

"Haully is more than a technology platform," explained Anderson. "Haully is about investing in relationships with our third-party carriers. Our goal is to make it easy for our third party carrier partners to do business with United Road."

United Road's Haully is easy to use and optimized for multiple devices, from cell phone to desktop. Carriers can easily click from screen to screen to find and claim a load, assign drivers, and manage payments and paperwork including updating insurance. Plus Haully notifies carriers when new hauls in their preferred lanes get posted. Developed internally based on input from third-party carriers Haully replaces United Road's AutoLoads.

"Haully is important to United Roads' growth trajectory," commented Anderson. "Strategic acquisitions over the past six years have expanded United Road's footprint across the U.S. and Canada enabling us to open new markets and expand capacity. Having a strong relationship with our third party carrier partners is essential to our ability to move more vehicles for our customers. In turn, our third party carrier partners have mobile access to more loads, to and from more locations through Haully."

About United Road

Founded in 1998, United Road is the premier finished vehicle logistics company in North America. Each year, coast to coast and across borders, United Road manages the transport of more than 3.5 million vehicles. Headquartered in Romulus, Michigan, with operating locations across the U.S. and Canada the company operates an integrated national network, has over 1,700 employees and 2,500 company-owned and dedicated independent vehicle carriers, and 4,500 third-party carrier partners.

Customers include all major global vehicle manufacturers, remarketers, financial institutions, car auctions, car dealers, rental companies and on-line sellers. Its patented, industry-leading OVISS logistics system provides efficient routing, load building and real time order visibility for customers. United Road was the first major carrier in its industry to receive the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay certification for its focus on emerging technologies supporting environmental improvement.

United Road is a holding of The Carlyle Group U.S. Equity Opportunity Fund.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-road-launches-haully--a-logistics-technology-platform-created-to-strengthen-third-party-carrier-relationships-grow-business-300921225.html

SOURCE United Road