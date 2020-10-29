|
29.10.2020 16:45:00
United States $1.85 Billion Online Dating Services Market: Services, Subscription, Age Group, Gender - Forecast to 2025 with Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 Analysis
DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Dating Services Market Research Report by Services, by Subscription, by Age Group, by Gender - United States Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Online Dating Services Market is expected to grow from USD 1,349.58 Million in 2019 to USD 1,857.20 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.46%.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Online Dating Services market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
"The Online Dating is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"
Based on Services, the Online Dating Services Market studied across Casual Dating, Matchmaking, Niche Dating, and Online Dating. The Matchmaking commanded the largest size in the Online Dating Services Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Online Dating is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
"The Quarterly is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"
Based on Subscription, the Online Dating Services Market studied across Annually, Monthly, Quarterly, and Weekly. The Quarterly commanded the largest size in the Online Dating Services Market in 2019, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
"The 25 to 34 Years is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"
Based on Age Group, the Online Dating Services Market studied across 18 to 24 Years, 25 to 34 Years, 35 to 44 Years, 45 to 54 Years, and 55 to 64 Years. The 25 to 34 Years commanded the largest size in the Online Dating Services Market in 2019, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
"The Female is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"
Based on Gender, the Online Dating Services Market studied across Female and Male. The Female commanded the largest size in the Online Dating Services Market in 2019, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Online Dating Services Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Online Dating Services Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Online Dating Services Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Online Dating Services Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Online Dating Services Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Online Dating Services Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the United States Online Dating Services Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Define: Research Objective
2.1.2. Determine: Research Design
2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.1.4. Collect: Data Source
2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.1.7. Publish: Research Report
2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update
2.2. Research Execution
2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process
2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan
2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research
2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis
2.2.5. Publication: Research Report
2.3. Research Outcome
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Market Outlook
3.2. Services Outlook
3.3. Subscription Outlook
3.4. Age Group Outlook
3.5. Gender Outlook
3.6. Competitor Outlook
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.3. Restraints
5.4. Opportunities
5.5. Challenges
6. United States Online Dating Services Market, By Services
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Casual Dating
6.3. Matchmaking
6.4. Niche Dating
6.5. Online Dating
7. United States Online Dating Services Market, By Subscription
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Annually
7.3. Monthly
7.4. Quarterly
7.5. Weekly
8. United States Online Dating Services Market, By Age Group
8.1. Introduction
8.2. 18 to 24 Years
8.3. 25 to 34 Years
8.4. 35 to 44 Years
8.5. 45 to 54 Years
8.6. 55 to 64 Years
9. United States Online Dating Services Market, By Gender
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Female
9.3. Male
10. Competitive Strategic Window
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Competitive Strategic Window, by Services
10.3. Competitive Strategic Window, by Subscription
10.4. Competitive Strategic Window, by Age Group
10.5. Competitive Strategic Window, by Gender
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
12. Company Usability Profiles
13. Appendix
