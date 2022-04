United States: Launch of Cameron LNG Expansion to Increase Liquefied Natural Gas Production

Paris, April 11, 2022 – TotalEnergies has signed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) with Sempra Infrastructure, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Japan LNG Investment – a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) – for the expansion of Cameron LNG, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and export facility located in Louisiana, U.S.