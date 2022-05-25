+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
25.05.2022 06:10:51

United States: TotalEnergies acquires 50% of Clearway, the 5th largest U.S. renewable energy player

Paris, May 25, 2022 – TotalEnergies announces the signature of agreements with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) to acquire 50% of Clearway Energy Group (CEG), the 5th US renewable energy player. This constitutes its largest acquisition in the renewable energy in the United States, one of the top 3 renewable markets in the world. With such transaction, TotalEnergies is further accelerating its growth in the renewable energy sector by partnering with GIP, a leading global infrastructure fund.
