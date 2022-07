United States: TotalEnergies announces the start-up of New Ethane Cracker in Port Arthur

Paris, July 21, 2022 – Bayport Polymers LLC (“Baystar”), a 50/50 joint venture (JV) between TotalEnergies and Borealis, today announces the start-up of commercial operations of a new ethane cracker with an annual production capacity of one million tons of ethylene.This almost $2 billion project built on the site of and operated by the TotalEnergies Refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, represents 14 million hours worked with more than 2,500 workers at peak construction.