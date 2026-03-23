TotalEnergies Aktie
WKN: 850727 / ISIN: FR0000120271
|
23.03.2026 16:41:34
United States: TotalEnergies Signs Agreements with U.S. Department of Interior to End its U.S. Offshore Wind Projects
Download the Press ReleaseWashington DC, March 23, 2026 – TotalEnergies has signed settlement agreements with the United States Department of the Interior (DOI) to relinquish its Carolina Long Bay lease (Lease OCS-A 0545) and its New York Bight lease (Lease OCS-A 0538), both awarded in 2022, along with its partners. As a result, TotalEnergies will no longer develop offshore wind projects in the United States.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TOTAL S.A.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!