United-States: TotalEnergies Wins Maritime Lease to Develop a 3 GW+ Offshore Wind Farm on the East Coast of New York and New Jersey

Paris, February 28, 2022 – TotalEnergies has successfully been named a winner of maritime lease area OCS-A 0538 by the BOEM (Bureau of Ocean Energy Management) in the New York Bight auction held end of last week. This bid for the development of an offshore wind farm off the U.S. East Coast was won for a consideration of US$ 795 million (100%) by both TotalEnergies and EnBW.