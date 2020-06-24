United States Air Force Awards Digital Mobilizations Inc. Contract for Strategic Transformation Support

WARRENTON, Va., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Mobilizations Inc. has received award of a United States Air Force contract for Strategic Transformation Support (STS). Air Force STS is an IDIQ contract to provide Strategy and Transformation consulting services to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force Office of Business Transformation (SAF/MG) and Deputy Chief Management Officer (DCMO) in managing and improving enterprise-level Strategic Transformation Initiatives.

"The Air Force has a great tradition of innovation, results, and leadership. As our national security challenges evolve, so must the business and management operations of the Air Force. This prime award to Digital Mobilizations Inc. signals the Air Force's commitment to a new model of acquiring consulting services and expertise. We are thrilled to be recognized by the Air Force as a consulting leader and we look forward to exceeding the customers' expectations for access to world-class transformation expertise," said Lanny Cornwell, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Mobilizations Inc.

Contract Details

AFSTS is a five-year contract with a $990M potential contract value. Under this contract, Digital Mobilizations Inc is one of eight companies that will advise the Air Force on strategies and implementation plans to transform AF business operations. Digital Mobilizations Inc. will deliver using its innovative Enterprise Engineering strategy development and execution services. The DMI approach translates leading commercial and public sector organizational, operational, and technological best practices into strategies that will advance global Air Force operations. The DMI approach is a unique blend of strategy, expertise, research, and prototyping that produces tangible transformation outcomes at an enterprise scale.

About Digital Mobilizations Inc.

DMI is a Warrenton, VA based boutique strategy and transformation advisory firm. We utilize a unique approach to help our clients solve the right problems, align organizations, translate, and transition strategies and mobilize in the digital era. DMI assists Fortune 500 and federal government clients in their enterprise-level transformation efforts.

For more information on Digital Mobilizations Inc.

www.digitalmobilizations.com

