United States Antimony Aktie

United States Antimony für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 868547 / ISIN: US9115491030

06.03.2026 17:52:23

United States Antimony graduates to NYSE

Critical minerals producer United States Antimony (NYSE-A: UAMY) has received approval to uplist its stock on the more senior New York Stock Exchange.The uplisting to the NYSE marks a further advancement in the company’s ongoing goal to continue enhancing its institutional and retail shareholder base, US Antimony said in a statement on Friday.The Texas-based company is expected to begin trading on the NYSE under the same ticker symbol on March 11.US Antimony’s shares, which currently trade on the NYSE American, soared as much as 10% on the uplisting approval, sending the company’s market capitalization to $1.4 billion.Earlier this week, the company was awarded $27 million in US Defense Department funding to expand its antimony extraction and refining business. It currently operates a large smelter in Montana capable of producing 5 million lb. in antimony metals, and plans to create a fully integrated operation through ore extraction in Alaska.The US government considers antimony as a mineral that’s critical to its economic and national security, for its uses in many modern industrial applications such as flame retardants, batteries, munitions, and other defense applications.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
