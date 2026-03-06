United States Antimony Aktie
WKN: 868547 / ISIN: US9115491030
|
06.03.2026 17:52:23
United States Antimony graduates to NYSE
Critical minerals producer United States Antimony (NYSE-A: UAMY) has received approval to uplist its stock on the more senior New York Stock Exchange.The uplisting to the NYSE marks a further advancement in the company’s ongoing goal to continue enhancing its institutional and retail shareholder base, US Antimony said in a statement on Friday.The Texas-based company is expected to begin trading on the NYSE under the same ticker symbol on March 11.US Antimony’s shares, which currently trade on the NYSE American, soared as much as 10% on the uplisting approval, sending the company’s market capitalization to $1.4 billion.Earlier this week, the company was awarded $27 million in US Defense Department funding to expand its antimony extraction and refining business. It currently operates a large smelter in Montana capable of producing 5 million lb. in antimony metals, and plans to create a fully integrated operation through ore extraction in Alaska.The US government considers antimony as a mineral that’s critical to its economic and national security, for its uses in many modern industrial applications such as flame retardants, batteries, munitions, and other defense applications.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu United States Antimony Corp
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu United States Antimony Corp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|United States Antimony Corp
|9,57
|3,35%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwärtsdruck lässt kaum nach: ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt prägten am Freitag starke Abgaben das Bild. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.